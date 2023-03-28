KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Independence, Missouri man is charged with two felonies after leaving threatening messages at the office of a Jackson County judge.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Michael A. Deblois on Tuesday with tampering with a judicial officer and first-degree harassment.

According to court records, on Monday and Tuesday, a 16th Circuit judge’s office received multiple voicemails from Deblois with hateful, angry threatening and harassing messages.

When office employees reached out to him, he used profanity and racial slurs, court records say.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and a KCPD detective investigated the calls and Deblois was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Court records say a review of Deblois criminal history reveals in 2003 he was found guilty of violating an Order of Protection out of Jackson County, three years probation and three years confinement-suspended.