Independence man charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting on Tuesday of his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, in her apartment.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Deon D. Sanders faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Sanders showed up at East Patrol in Kansas City and told officers he had shot his girlfriend at an apartment in Independence. Independence police entered the apartment near Highway 24 and N. Jennings to check on Alonzo and found her deceased in the bathroom. She had been fatally shot.

A nearby resident said shots were heard about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sanders told police he had shot her that morning after coming home in the early morning. He told police he found the front door open and the bathroom door locked. He called for the victim, then he fired shots into the door. He broke a hole into the door, opened it and found the victim.

Sanders stated he then took their child to another residence and afterward went to police to turn himself in.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Sanders.