KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Independence, Missouri man is facing charges in the deadly shooting Tuesday of 39-year-old Elijah Flores in a vacant lot in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Mark Selllars on Thursday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue regarding a shooting.

At the scene they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The death was ruled to be a homicide.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred inside a nearby residence.

A witness told police she saw Flores with a man wearing a mask and Sellars. But the victim and suspect became involved in a verbal altercation.

Sellars pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the back. Another witness told police that he heard three gunshots, then he saw the victim hobbling up the street, yelling for help. A man, identified as Sellars, held a handgun in his right hand

Prosecutors have requested Sellars be held on no bond.