Independence man charged in Monday morning deadly shooting at hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 26-year-old Independence man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning at an Independence hotel.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Steven T. Decker with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, Independence Police officers were dispatched to the Executive Inn and Suites on U.S. Highway 40 and Phelps Road.

At the scene, officers found the victim, Tomas Galvan, in apparent blood behind the door to a room.

A witness told police that the victim had called two men to come give him a ride. At some point, the men pulled guns and one shot the victim in the head.

Before they left, they grabbed the victim’s property, including his phone. Surveillance video from the hotel showed them leaving in a vehicle that belonged to the defendant.

Staff at the suspect’s son’s school told police Decker appeared to be crying when he picked up his son the same day and he stated he was going to prison for 25 years. When a detective contacted the Decker, he sounded upset and said he never meant for this to happen.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond.

