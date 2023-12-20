OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Independence man is now facing charges in a deadly Overland Park crash that left a 17-year-old dead.

Darrin Boomershine has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, driving an unregistered vehicle, and violation of motor safety rules and regulations in Johnson County.

Will Ensley, who would have been a senior this year at Shawnee Mission Northwest, died in the nine-vehicle crash on Metcalf Avenue in July.

Police previously said a truck slammed into the back of the teenager’s car, which was crushed in the process. No one else was significantly injured in the crash.

Court records say Boomershine was driving a dump truck in a manner that “created unreasonable risk.” Charging documents say the truck also wasn’t registered, and the 50-year-old didn’t have record that he’s qualified to drive a commercial vehicle.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Boomershine were not immediately available.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 27.