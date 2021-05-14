Independence man charged with killing girlfriend after his mother reported the crime

Independence police are looking for Brandon McDaniel as they investigate the killing of Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charge an Independence man five months after they say he killed his girlfriend and his mother reported the crime.

Brandon A. McDaniel, 26, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Oriana Starr.

Independence police responded to an apartment near E. 36th Street and 40 Hwy on December 16, 2020. They found Starr’s body inside.

Investigators said McDaniel’s mother called to report the shooting and tell police that her son shot his 22 year-old girlfriend.

According to court documents, McDaniel and Starr were arguing when Starr wrapped a cord around his neck. The documents went on to say that after the cord was around his neck, McDaniel shot Starr.

Another witness told police that McDaniel admitted shooting Starr and then selling the gun used in the crime.

McDaniel is held on $250,000 bond.

