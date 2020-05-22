Independence man charged with shooting 40-year-old to death in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged in the shooting death of a 40-year-old, who was found dead in a vehicle last April.

Brandon L. Hill, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a statement from the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.

Police were called to investigate a body in a vehicle near 67th and Walrond on the morning of April 1. They found Derrick White dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Evidence connected the bullet that killed White with a gun that belonged to a robbery suspect. Police had arrested Hill for the robbery the day before White was found dead.

Officials found Hill’s DNA on the handle of White’s vehicle. That DNA matched one of three guns, and that gun later matched the bullet found in White.

Hill has been held in federal custody.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.