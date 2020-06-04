Independence man charged with stabbing KC officer near 9th and Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged after prosecutors say he stabbed a police officer on June 3.

Austin R. Lewis, 24, is charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on June 4.

An officer responded to 9th and Grand just before 6 p.m. on a medical call, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer saw Lewis huffing or inhaling an unknown substance and tried to help him.

While the officer waited for an ambulance, Lewis reportedly reached into his pants, pulled out a kitchen knife, and stabbed the officer in the chest above the vest line.

The officer fell down and then pulled out his gun. The man reportedly dropped the knife and began moving away.

That’s when the officer called for backup and pursued the man. The man then got on his stomach and the officer kept his gun on the man’s back until other officers arrived, according to the statement.

The man told officers he was suicidal. When the officer arrived, the man claimed to have heard voices, got scared and stabbed the officer.

