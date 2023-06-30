INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man charged in a series of robberies said he committed the crimes to help his grandmother pay outstanding utility bills, according to court documents.

Zachary I. Caldwell, 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery over the past three months.

According to court documents, Caldwell is accused of targeting the following businesses:

April 20: Walgreens on South Sterling Avenue

May 14: CVS on West 23rd Street

May 20 and June 7: Metro by T-Mobile on East 23rd Street

In the first two robberies, Caldwell never spoke, according to court documents. He is accused of typing a message on his phone and showing it to a store employee. The message said he had a gun and instructed the employee to empty the register.

That changed with the last two robberies at the Metro by T-Mobile store.

Court documents show Caldwell allegedly walked into the store and said “I have a gun” and “I need you to give me all of the money in the register.”

He did a similar thing the second time he robbed the cell phone store, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Caldwell after he tried a fifth robbery.

Documents show Caldwell ran away after an employee at Advanced Auto Parts on South Sterling refused to hand over cash from the register. Officers spotted Caldwell walking down the street but let him leave when the employee couldn’t identify him.

Detectives collected surveillance video from each of the stores and said they match Caldwell to the crimes court paperwork shows.

When police questioned Caldwell he admitted to the crimes, saying he was trying to help his grandma, according to the probable cause.

Caldwell made his first appearance in court Thursday. He is scheduled to be back in court July 6.