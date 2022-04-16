KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County jury finds a 28-year-old Independence man guilty in the fatal shooting of a woman in her vehicle in Downtown Kansas City in 2019.

The jury convicted Dakkota Siders of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Siders will be sentenced on July 15th.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to Interstate 70 West near the Interstate 35 entrance ramp on a reported injury accident around 3 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2019.

Police found 71-year-old Barba J. Harper suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police detectives obtained surveillance video from city cameras and showed another vehicle speeding behind the victim’s vehicle before the victim’s vehicle swerves and strikes the guard rail.

The vehicle speeding behind Harper’s vehicle exited onto Harrison Street from Interstate 70.

Another video detected the sounds of two gunshots and showed Siders’s vehicle. Police determined the license plate number on the suspect vehicle and conducted surveillance on the residence associated with the plate.

Siders pulled into the driveway of that residence in what appeared to be the same vehicle. While he was arrested, police found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband, another 9 mm under his armpit, a large amount of cash, and an I-phone.

Another handgun was found inside as well as three pounds of marijuana with scales and sandwich baggies.

During the investigation, detectives also learned of a disturbance and shots being fired near the Shady Lady on East 12th Street shortly before the homicide

Detectives believe the victim’s vehicle may have been mistakenly targeted by the defendant after the Shady Lady incident.