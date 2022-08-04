Brandon McDaniel was convicted of killing of Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A jury convicted an Independence man of killing his girlfriend shortly before Christmas 2020.

Jurors found 27-year-old Brandon McDaniel guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Oriana Starr.

Independence police found Starr’s body in an apartment near East 36th Street and 40 Highway on Dec. 16, 2020.

Investigators said McDaniel’s mother called to report the shooting and tell police that her son shot his 22 year-old girlfriend.

According to court documents, McDaniel and Starr were arguing when Starr wrapped a cord around his neck. The documents went on to say that after the cord was around his neck, McDaniel shot Starr.

McDaniel will be sentenced Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

