INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after finding a shooting suspect hiding in a house after he allegedly left the man he’s accused of injuring in the street.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. It happened near South Noland Road and East Sea Avenue, across the street from Woodlawn Cemetery.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the street. He’d been injured by a gunshot and suffered critical injuries. EMT’s transported him to a hospital.

As they investigated, officers determined the gunman was likely in a nearby home. They called in backup and negotiators to contact the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect eventually surrendered.

The investigation into what caused the shooting is underway.

