INDEPNDENCE, Mo. — Officers with the Independence Police Department are investigating homicide that occurred this past weekend.

On Saturday, July 23, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to an incident involving a stabbing near S. Ellison Way and S. Erin Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they found one man dead with apparent stab wounds.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old male Robery Layson of Independence.

One man has been taken into custody and the case is still under investigation.

