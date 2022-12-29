Scene of an Independence police shooting where a suspect was critically wounded on December 28, 2022

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The man shot by an Independence Police officer Wednesday morning died of his injuries, according to investigators.

The victim is identified as 39-year-old Terry L. Bowman of Independence, Missouri.

Investigators with the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team says the shooting happened as Independence officers patrolled at the Executive Inn & Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway just after midnight.

Investigators said the officer turned on his emergency lights while checking a vehicle. Bowman got out of the vehicle holding a handgun, according to officers.

The officer shot Bowman. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team says the shooting remains under investigation.