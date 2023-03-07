INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is dead after a trip to a convenience store Monday morning.

Police said the driver of a pickup backed out of a parking spot at a QuikTrip location north of Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway around 11:30 a.m.

The truck backed into 84-year-old Nial Shirley, of Independence, as he walked across the parking lot.

The impact knocked Shirley to the ground. Police said he suffered a minor head injury during the fall and went to the hospital.

The hospital notified police Tuesday afternoon that Shirley died.

Police are investigating the crash.