Independence man facing child porn charges, allegedly caught with victim at his home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man who is facing child pornography charges was arrested with the child victim in his home, according to prosecutors.

Justin D. Swift, 35, is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography in federal court.

According to court documents, Swift was arrested April 28 after sharing 11 images of child porn on the messaging app Kik that day.

The 5-year-old victim was at his house at the time of the arrest. Swift falsely claimed the victim was his child, according to prosecutors.

Officers searched Swift’s phone and found images matching those that were posted on the app, according to court documents.

Swift has previously served time in the Missouri Department of Corrections for domestic assault and DWI charges.

Swift is currently in federal custody awaiting a hearing.