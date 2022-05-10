INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 36-year-old Independence, Missouri man has been convicted in connection to multiple child-sex crimes including sexual abuse of children 11 and 12 years old.

A Jackson County jury found Glenn M. McGinnis guilty late Friday of five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree attempted statutory rape, first-degree attempted statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

According to court records, in May 2017 child victims told forensic interviewers at the Child Protection Center that McGinnis had touched their private areas.

A second victim, 12, disclosed to Children’s Division investigators that McGinnis had touched her inappropriately.

McGinnis will be sentenced by a Jackson County judge on June 10, 2022.

