Independence man found shot in vehicle on 40 Highway has died, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a man found shot inside a vehicle last week off 40 Highway has died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Riley Youngblood, of Independence.

Police said Youngblood was shot in his vehicle around 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 40 Highway and Valley View Road.

At this time detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Detectives are trying to locate a dark gray Chevrolet pickup that was seen on security cameras

near the victim’s vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

