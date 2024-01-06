INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital following a hit-and-run incident in Blue Springs, and has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Close friends of Mike Menteer say he was walking near northeast Jefferson Street in Blue Springs during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day when he was struck by a car, and the driver left the scene.

The Blue Springs Police Department is asking for any information about a pedestrian hit-and-run near the 2000 block of Jefferson, NE. Menteer’s loved ones say that is where he was walking when he was hit.

“We need everybody in Kansas City, whether it is a kind word or a prayer. Anything you can do to help one of your own is greatly appreciated and much needed,” Scott Arni said, a close friend of Menteer.

Arni says Mike was left on the side of the road until a Good Samaritan called an ambulance, which may have saved his life.

“Mike was out doing what most of us in Kansas City were on New Year’s Eve, out celebrating with family and friends. He didn’t want to drive home. He didn’t want to put anybody else in danger or jeopardy and decided to go ahead and walk,” Arni explained. “Unfortunately, a driver went ahead and hit him going 65 or 70 on I-70 and left him on the side of the road for dead. “

Menteer has several broken bones and still in the ICU.

“He still has a long way to go. He had bleeding on his brain and swelling on his spine,” Arni said. “His left leg is completely shattered, and all of the nerves in his left shoulder. So right now, he doesn’t have any use of his left arm, and we aren’t sure how the left leg will do as well. So it’s hit or miss, but we are lucky he’s alive, given the circumstances.”

Menteer is a father to three boys and two girls.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.

“Mike is the first person to put his hand out to give something. He would give the shirt off his back, and he never asks for anything,” Arni said. “This is the one time there is an ask, and we could sure use the help if you can do it.”

The family shared on the GoFundMe page that they are working with police and asked that any information about the hit and run be reported to local law enforcement.