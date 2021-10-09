Independence man indicted from homicide in early October

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that a 36-year-old Independence man has been indicted for a fatal shooting on Oct. 5, 2021.

Myles Blesz was indicted for the fatal shooting of Waylon Williams on Huttig Ave. His chargers were 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a firearm with a controlled substance.

Court records say that Independence police were dispatched to a residence on Huttig Ave. early in the morning on Oct. 5 on a reported suicide. Upon arrival, police found Williams dead inside the residence. A friend told police that he had shot himself.

Detectives searched the residence. A neighbor told police that they heard arguing before a gunshot.

A couple blocks away, detectives found two guns and Williams’ cell phone in the woods. The shell casings found in the house matched one of the guns found.

Blesz told detectives that he shot Williams but didn’t mean to do it.

Another witness told police that he heard a pop when he was the only one in the room with the defendant and victim. He later told the police that he helped Blesz toss the guns in the woods.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.