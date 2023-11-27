GREENWOOD, Mo. — An Independence man died and four others were seriously injured Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash near Greenwood, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the 7 Highway and 150 Highway junction.

Officials said the 20-year-old driver of a Nissan Juke failed to yield while headed westbound 150 Highway and hit the passenger side of a GMC Savana cargo van driving northbound on 7 Highway.

That caused the van to hit the front a Subaru Outback on southbound 7 Highway and then overturn.

The driver of the cargo van, 63-year-old Mark Fields, died from his injuries.

First responders took the 20-year-old Nissan driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The 54-year-old driver in the Subaru, as well as two passengers, were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

All three vehicles were totaled.