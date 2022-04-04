EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A 39-year-old Independence, Missouri man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Clay County.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Rhodus Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2017 Jeep failed to yield to the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet and crashed into the right side, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Liberty Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. He has been identified as 39-year-old Joseph L. Knife, of Independence.

A driver and passenger in the Chevrolet were both taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.