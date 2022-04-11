CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A 44-year-old Independence, Missouri man died Sunday morning following a motorcycle crash in Clay County.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 35 southbound to Interstate 435 southbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson traveled off the side of the road, struck a drainage culvert and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Matthew A. Byrd, 44, of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.