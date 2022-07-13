KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to criminal charges connected to a street car stunt incident last month in the middle of Interstate 70.

Noah A. Miller pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault and hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Miller will serve 30 days shock time and be placed on probation for five years, according to Jackson County prosecutors. He will also need to comply with special conditions including no involvement with street racing and making restitution to the victim.

According to court records, Miller was one of two Kansas City-area men who were doing car stunts in a “sideshow” in the area of 13th Street and I-70 just before 2:30 a.m. on June 12. They allegedly confronted the victims in the case, who were trying to pass through the sideshow in order to get their child to a hospital.

Miller and a second suspect pursued the victims for several miles.

The vehicle sideshow group frequently posts videos of their activities on multiple social media pages. Upon

viewing the KC Sideshow page on Instagram, the investigating detective was able to locate a video of the

incident.

A second suspect continues to face charges in the case.

