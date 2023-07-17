Note: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 29-year-old Independence, Missouri man pleaded guilty to uploading videos of child pornography to his online storage accounts.

Joshua Rodgers pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of transporting child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say Rodgers uploaded hundreds of images and videos of child pornography to his cloud storage online Google account, particularly in his Google Drive file, as well as to Dropbox, an online cloud file storage program, from Dec. 4, 2017, to Feb. 27, 2019.

On Nov. 23, 2018, Rodgers uploaded two videos depicting child pornography to Dropbox through the internet, court records say.

During the course of the investigation, the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received four CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a total of 548 videos of child pornography uploaded to Rodgers’s Google accounts.

Investigators then identified 728 images and 771 videos of child pornography in Rodgers’s Google account. Of those, roughly 101 files involved infants or toddlers. An additional 1,022 images and 124 videos depicted “age difficult” persons and child erotica.

In October of 2019, federal agents executed a search warrant at Rodgers’s residence. They seized his computer, which contained 658 videos and 139 images of suspected child pornography, including prepubescent victims, sadomasochistic behaviors, and bestiality.

He also admitted to previously communicating with a female from Ohio, beginning when she was 15 years old, and sharing images and videos with her. Rodgers repeatedly asked her to send him pornographic images and videos of herself.

Under federal statutes, Rodgers is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.