INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man pleads guilty to killing a man nearly five years after the crime.

Marc A. Barron pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action last week.

A judge sentenced Barron to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors charged Barron in June 2018, after a shooting at an Independence convenience store. The shooting killed Cahoone Littlejohn.

According to court documents, Independence police officers responded to the parking lot between the FavTrip Gas Station and A&M Cleaners on 23rd, between Ralston and Hardy.

Littlejohn’s girlfriend told investigators that Littlejohn almost hit Barron while backing up in the parking lot. The two men got into a fight when Barron walked out of the store. At some point, Barron pulled a gun, firing more than a dozen shots.