LIBERTY, Mo. — An Independence man charged with calling a terror threat into Kansas City’s Ford Assembly Plant pleads not guilty.

Zachariah A. Peterson, 19, appeared in a Clay County courtroom for the first time on the charge Thursday morning.

A judge set Peterson’s bond at $150,000. If he is released on bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor, he cannot be within 100 feet of the Ford plant, and he is not allowed to have contact with anyone who works at the plant.

During the hearing, Peterson told the judge he “was forced to make the call” that caused a six-hour search of the massive facility. The call also caused 2,200 employees to evacuate and Ford to cancel the overnight shift at the assembly plant.

The judge advised Peterson not to speak anymore about the case, unless it is with his attorney.

FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad spoke to Peterson’s family members who attended the hearing.

They claim the 19-year-old was pressured by a Ford employee to make the call. The family said if Peterson had known the consequences of making the call he wouldn’t have done it, because he is not a terrorist.

The family said Peterson has a number of issues, including ADHD, which could have caused him to be convinced to make the threatening phone call.

Numerous agencies responded to the Ford Assembly Plant around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle and a handgun. The caller said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant.

After searching the plant for six hours, investigators determined the person was not inside the plant.

Officers also used drones to make sure the plant was searched thoroughly while others worked to locate the caller. Officers arrested Peterson at his home in Independence.

No one was injured in the incident.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Peterson faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, if convicted.

Peterson is scheduled to be in court again on July 25.