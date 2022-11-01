KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he tried to drive away in a stolen vehicle with an officer in the back seat.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Hussein Ali during a hearing Tuesday. Ali will serve the entire sentence without being eligible for parole.

Ali previously pleaded guilty to drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing document shows Ali admitted having drugs and two guns in his possession in November 2021, when Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to a Northland hotel. The officers arrived to investigate a report of a stolen car in the parking lot.

The court document shows Ali seemed to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the car. After failing to wake him up, officers the document shows officers opened the driver’s side door to move Ali out of the car.

As the door opened, Ali fought with the officer, and at one point, bit him. A second officer got into the back seat of the car to help the first officer, according to court documents. Ali put the car in drive and drove out of the parking lot with the officer still in the car.

The officer was able to put the vehicle into park. Ali got out of the car but refused to comply with officers’ commands and continued to pull away from officers, according to court documents.

Ali was eventually taken into custody.

Court records show Ali has three prior convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, resisting a lawful stop, and domestic assault.

