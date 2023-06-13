KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced an Independence man to 15-years in prison for a deadly road rage shooting.

Joshua A. Mongold learned his fate Tuesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors.

Mongold admitted shooting and killing 23-year-old Riley Youngblood in January 2022. Officers found Youngblood’s body in his truck at the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway at South Valley View Road in Independence.

Joshua Mongold

Youngblood’s family attended the sentencing and said they are disappointed in the plea deal.

Investigators determined Youngblood was involved in a road rage incident with Mongold at the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and 40 Highway shortly before they responded to the area.

The two men were seen on surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators watched Youngblood and Mongold turn their vehicles east on 40 Highway. Youngblood appeared to abruptly change lanes in front of the suspect. The suspect vehicle then appeared to crash into the rear of the victim’s truck. Both trucks speed away.

Video shows Mongold driving next to Youngblood’s truck. Youngblood’s truck appeared to be slowing down and Mongold appeared to be speeding up, according to investigators.