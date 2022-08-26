INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A metro man could spend more time behind bars than he’s been alive.

A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Deon Sanders to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, Camry Alonzo. He’d previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

According to the probable cause statement, Sanders turned himself in to police in May 2020. He told officers he’d shot Alonzo in her Independence apartment, with their child nearby.

Independence police entered the apartment near U.S. Highway 24 and North Jennings to check on Alonzo and found her body in the bathroom.

Court documents show Sanders told police he shot came home and found the front door open. He was the bathroom door was locked. After he called for Alonzo, he said he fired shots into the door. He broke a hole into the door, opened it and found Alonzo.

Sanders stated he then took their child to another residence and afterward went to police to surrender.

