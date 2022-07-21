KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Independence, Missouri man was sentenced Thursday by a Jackson County judge for multiple child sex crime charges.

Glenn M. McGinnis was sentenced to a total of 175 years in prison.

The Judge sentenced McGinnis to 25 years on each count 1-7 to run consecutively and seven years each on counts 8 and 9 to run concurrently for a total of 175 years.

A Jackson County jury found McGinnis guilty in May 2022 of five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree attempted statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

According to court records, in May 2017 child victims told forensic interviewers at the Child Protection Center that McGinnis had touched their private areas.

A second victim, 12, disclosed to Children’s Division investigators that McGinnis had touched her inappropriately.

