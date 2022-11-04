Brandon McDaniel was convicted of killing of Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a 28-year-old Independence man to 30 years in prison for shooting a woman two years ago.

A jury convicted Brandon A. McDaniel of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Oriana Starr.

Independence police found Starr’s body in an apartment near East 36th Street and 40 Highway on Dec. 16, 2020.

Investigators said McDaniel’s mother called to report the shooting and tell police that her son shot his 22 year-old girlfriend.

According to court documents, McDaniel and Starr were arguing when Starr wrapped a cord around his neck. The documents went on to say that after the cord was around his neck, McDaniel shot Starr.

