INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A day after Independence Mayor Eileen Weir dropped out of April’s General Election she broke her silence about the decision.

“After much consideration, I have come to the difficult decision to concede the April general election. I

believe my decision is in the best interest of my family, my friends and supporters, and the city I love,” Weir said in a statement.

Weir also said she is proud of the city’s accomplishments during the time she served on the Independence City Council and as mayor.

“The City Council has many important decisions to make and votes to cast in the coming weeks, and I will

continue to serve out the remainder of my term with the same energy, diligence, and optimism as I

always have,” Weir said in the statement.

Weir did not address the current investigation into overtime paid to members of the city’s police department. Several members of the department were paid to work on renovating the police station and detention center. One police officer was paid $160,000 in overtime for the work.

Weir received enough votes in the Feb. 8 primary to advance to April’s general election. She has not publicly addressed why she waited until after the election to leave the mayor’s office.

