Independence mayor parachutes onto Truman Library lawn, celebrating reopening

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Mayor Eileen Weir is jumping from an airplane to commemorate the reopening of the newly-renovated Harry S Truman Library and Museum.

Weir will tandem jump today, July 2, at 9 a.m. with the Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team. The jump was rescheduled from July 1 due to cloudy conditions.

The library reopens after a 2-year, $29 million renovation. The new entrance and permanent exhibition constituted the largest renovation at the museum since it opened in 1957.

Picture of the Harry S Truman Library and Museum entrance