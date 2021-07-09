Independence, Missouri issues health advisory after COVID-19 cases spike

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDEPENDNCE, Mo. — The spike in COVID-19 cases caused Independence to issue a public health advisory.

The city said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both the Kansas City metro and across the state of Missouri.

Health leaders say the increase in COVID-19 cases is related to the higher transmission of the Delta variant.

Independence said the people most at risk are those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The city recommends the following:

Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Parental/custodial consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

If you are sick, please stay home.

Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated.

Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.

The Centers for Disease Control said none of the vaccines are 100% effective, but vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.