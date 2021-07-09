Independence, Missouri issues health advisory after COVID-19 cases spike

INDEPENDNCE, Mo. — The spike in COVID-19 cases caused Independence to issue a public health advisory.
The city said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both the Kansas City metro and across the state of Missouri.
Health leaders say the increase in COVID-19 cases is related to the higher transmission of the Delta variant.
Independence said the people most at risk are those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The city recommends the following:
- Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status.
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
- The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older.
- The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
- Parental/custodial consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- If you are sick, please stay home.
- Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
The Centers for Disease Control said none of the vaccines are 100% effective, but vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.