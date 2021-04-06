Independence, Missouri warns residents that higher power bills are arriving in mailboxes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Payment comes due for that frigid cold snap the metro experienced in February. Independence said it typically spends between $2 million and $3 million a month on power. During February, the city spent $11 million.

It’s now passing that increase along to customers, but it won’t happen all at one time. The city said it realized we are in a tough time. Instead of seeing one large bill, Independence plans to spread out the amount each customer owes across the next six months in hopes of minimizing the impact.

Independence expects customers to see an average increase of $9 or $10 each month. You’ll see the increase under the fuel cost adjustment section on the second page of your bill.

If you are struggling to pay your power bill, Independence Power and Light asks that you contact the company to make payment arrangements as soon as possible at (816)325-7930. You can also find help in the lobby of the Independence Utilities Center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays this month. Power companies are once again allowed to disconnect services when people are behind on payments.

The cold weather impacted millions of people across the country earlier this year. That is the same time rolling outages impacted the Kansas City metro. Other cities and school districts in the area are also dealing with higher bills.