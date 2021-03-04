Independence, MO police looking for missing 57-year-old woman

INDEPEDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is looking for 57-year-old Sherry A. Bishop, last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Bishop was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Linden Ave at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, but the family says she did not show up where she was supposed to be going.

She drives a silver 2012 Kia Sorento that has Missouri license plate TH6C7D.

Bishop is about 5’4″, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows where Sherry is, is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.