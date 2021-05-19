Independence mom killed, daughter severely injured after 40 Highway crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Family and friends of two victims in a deadly Independence crash want answers they may never get.

On Tuesday, a speeding Porsche crossed into incoming traffic on 40 Highway, slamming into a car head-on. The crash killed a mother and seriously hurt her teen daughter in the car.

The driver of the Porsche also died. Independence police haven’t released the name of that driver.

Police are now investigating, and family of the mother and daughter are sharing their grief.

Nineteen-year-old MaKaila Pappas has broken legs, a broken arm and broken ribs. Her family says they don’t think she remembers the crash.

“Why were you going that fast? Why were you putting other people’s lives in danger?” her stepsister Callie Spainhour said.

“I just want to know why someone would be so reckless and be so careless to not regard anyone else’s life,” said MaKaila’s dad, Lonnie Hoskins.

On Tuesday evening, the 19-year-old and her mother, Christina Pappas, were on their way to celebrate MaKaila’s brother’s birthday. That’s when the Porsche sped around another car and hit them head-on.

“I immediately broke down and was like, ‘Oh no, this is not good,'” Spainhour said.

“I saw how bad the wreck was, and I’m thanking God that my daughter is OK,” Hoskins said.

Christina died instantly. The passenger in the Porsche was also hurt.



Ashlin Highfill, one of MaKaila’s best friends, and said Christina was always there for her growing up.

“She always let me come over when I was going through stuff. No matter what, she was always there for me. She treated me like I was her daughter, like I was her kid,” Highfill said.

The family is focused on MaKaila’s recovery and said they can’t wait to see her walk again.

“She’s resilient, and having resilience means you’ll go far,” her brother, Resse Hoskins, said.

“I will be there for her every step of the way. Whatever she needs, I will always be there,” Highfill said.

“She’s going to walk again. It will take some time, but she’s going to walk again. We’ll be there for her every step of the way,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said he had to break the news to his daughter about her mom. She apologized to him, thinking the crash may have been her fault.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Christina’s memorial services. Another GoFundMe has also been set up to help with MaKaila’s recovery.

