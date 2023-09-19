INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A mother of two is shot outside her home and her Jeep is stolen just days later, according to Independence police.

Family believes the thieves could be the person or people responsible for her death, but police are not so sure at this point.

“It was a rush of anger, sadness,” 19-year-old Jayden Brisco said.

A piece of his mom stolen days after she was killed. The 19-year-old got a Ring doorbell alert, while at work, and found out there was a body outside their home. It was his mom.

“It hasn’t even sunk in yet,” Brisco said.”It feels like I’m going to blink and wake up from a crappy nightmare.”

Brisco is missing his mom Jennifer Scott’s hugs.

Independence Police said she was killed Friday night, shot in the neck.

It happened outside a home, hers home and a neighbors, near East 20th Street and Harvard Avenue.

“The person that did this definitely deserves to be behind bars and to pay for what they did,” Brisco said.

The 39-year-old was mom to a 12-year-old girl and Bridsco. He said Scott wore a Lanyard with keys around her neck that are now missing.

Just days after Scott’s death, on Tuesday, Brisco woke up to headlights. He saw two thieves stealing his mom’s jeep out of their driveway, near where she was killed.

“There’s a special place for people like that,” Brisco said. “They take and they take and they take and that’s all they know. It’s sad.”

Independence Police Officer Jack Taylor encourages people to keep a look out for a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He said it could have a pink Gail’s Powersports sticker on the back.

While the family believes the killing and the theft are connected, Taylor said currently, there’s no evidence to prove that.

“Right now we don’t have anything that links the two together,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t mean at some point in the investigation down the road we find evidence that ties those two incidents.”

Brisco and his family are looking at new locks. He said the people responsible for both tragedies took more than just his mom and her Jeep — they stole a sense of security.

“My senses were very heightened once I had a realization of that, but we are getting the locks changed,” Brisco said.

Taylor said they have two detectives working the case — following several leads. If you have any information on the homicide or the stolen Jeep, call the TIPS hotline, that number is 816-474-8477.