INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A mother is asking drivers to keep their eyes peeled for motorcycles after her daughter was hit, landing the 30-year-old in the Intensive Care Unit.

Delilha Harris is fighting for her life in the hospital. She and her husband were hit while riding a motorcycle near Truman Road and Holke Road on Sunday, March 20.

The driver of the car that hit them didn’t see the motorcycle, according to the police report.

“Be careful, just watch out,” Dawne Butler said.

Her daughter, Delilah, is unconscious in intensive care. She was on the back of her husband’s Harley Davidson traveling down Truman Road.

A car sitting at the stop sign tried to cross and pulled out in front of them.

Delilah and Levi went flying, hit a second car, then landed in a ditch.

“I was just in shock, of course,” Butler said.

Delilah has two broken legs and frontal brain damage. She’s no longer in a medically induced coma, but is still not responsive.

Meantime, Levi is awake. He has a broken pelvis, hip and shattered ankle.

“It’s been almost too much to handle at some points. If I didn’t have strong faith, I don’t know how I would be able to handle this right now,” Butler said. “As a parent, knowing there’s nothing I can do, it’s quite the struggle.”

The driver of the car told Independence police they didn’t see any traffic on Truman Road.

With warmer weather ahead, Officer Jack Taylor reminds drivers to check for motorcycles before changing lanes and making turns on to major roadways.

“They’re small vehicles. So, sometimes the perception is a little off as to how fast they are traveling,” Taylor said. “So sometimes when you think you have a lot of time to be able to turn in front of a motorcycle, you really don’t and they’re up on you before you realize before they’re there.”

Delilah has an 11-year-old son. Butler believes he comes from a long line of strong-willed women.

“I know she’s a fighter, she’ll pull through this,” Butler said. “She will.”

Helmets are not required in the state of Missouri. However, Butler and police encourage everyone riding a motorcycle to wear protective headgear.

Those interested in helping can donate to the Harris’ GoFundMe page.