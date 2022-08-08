INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence announced its next Police Chief.

City leaders decided Interim Chief Adam Dustman should officially take over the responsibility. He was appointed as Interim Chief in February 2022.

Chief Dustman has served with the Independence Police Department for 14 years. He will transition to Chief of Police on Monday, Aug. 8.

Chief Dustman is a graduate of Central Missouri State, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and was Summa Cum Laude. He will be relocating to the City of Independence with his wife, and two children.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to the future of this department,” Chief Dustman said. “Independence is a tremendous community which has long-supported its Police. There are changes to be made and challenges to address but I am confident that we will continue to serve our City to the best of our ability.”

Former Chief Brad Halsey retired in December.

Dustman will face the continuing fallout months after a special counsel began investigating how overtime was spent at the Independence, Missouri Police Department under Halsey’s leadership.

Ultimately, the special counsel couldn’t determine whether the police officers actually worked the hours they clocked because the overtime system in independence is an honor system.

