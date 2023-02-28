INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri neighborhood caught in the middle of a shootout and then a police chase.

Now Independence police are searching for as many as five suspects. This all happened late Monday afternoon.

“This is such a quite neighborhood,” said Charlie Dusheke, who lives in the neighborhood.

“I mean, this is a very quiet neighborhood. I’ve lived here 20 years. Nothing has ever happened,” said Linda Trimble, another neighbor.

That wasn’t the case around 5 p.m. Monday when a fight broke out in the middle of the street.

Charlie Dusheke’s 12-year-old daughter, a spectator to it all.

“Just terrifying to see,” he said.

The chaos was only beginning. The fight ended and the subjects left. Less than an hour later they returned. Dusheke and his daughter were eating dinner.

“I stood up, I see a kid in a red hoodie running that way. He’s firing his 9mm,” Dusheke said. “There was a white car up there but that’s when I just grabbed my daughter and said ‘let’s go in the back.'”

“Very scary at first I didn’t think it was anything real and then I look out the window which I shouldn’t of and then I saw the shooter,” Trimble said.

Police responded and saw the suspects. A police chase followed to the intersection at 23rd Street and Nolan Road.

“We had to terminate the pursuit just because the amount of traffic that was on the road at the time – in the interest of public safety,” said Officer Jack Taylor with the Independence Police Department.

Police now are looking for five suspects, they say all appear to be juveniles.

As neighbors’ assess the damage to their property, Linda Trimble has a pointed message for all of them.

“Please find a better life. This is not the way to do it. You can’t find joy in that kind of life,” she said.

If you have any information on what happened Monday evening and the police chase that ensued, you’re asked to contact the Independence Police Department.