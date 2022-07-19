INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As extreme heat continues this week, the City of Independence will open a cooling center starting Tuesday and through Friday.

With temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s, the Rodger T. Sermon Community Center, located at 201 North Dodgion Street will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a cooling station.

The city of Independence said Center staff will continue to monitor the weather to determine if the cooling center will be available this weekend and updates will be provided throughout the week.

