INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A pastor in Independence, Missouri is facing multiple charges in connection to child molestation incidents dating back to 2011.

Virgil Marsh, 72, was charged in Jackson County Court Wednesday with two counts of first-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, the Independence Police Department responded to Marsh’s home back in May regarding a sex offense that happened in 2011.

The victim said when she was under the age of 14, in 2011, she would stay over at Marsh’s house, who was a pastor at her church. Court documents say the victim told detectives of multiple incidents in which Marsh inappropriately touched her.

A second victim told detectives Marsh inappropriately touched her when she was under the age of 18, while in bed at Marsh’s house on several occasions between 2016 to 2018, court documents say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, a felony stop order was issued for Marsh, who was picked up outside of his home by Independence police officers.

Marsh told detectives he has asked for forgiveness from Goad and is no longer the man who had previously done things to the victims.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond. A bond review hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.