KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence police department is investigating a stabbing homicide that left one man dead Saturday.

The man police are looking for in connection to the stabbing is 34-year-old Anthony Durkin. He’s a 5-foot-10 white man and weighs 155 pounds. Durkin has brown hair, brown eyes and has a “RESPETO” tattoo on the right side of his neck, as well as a “Scooby Doo” tattoo on his right arm.

IPD says that at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, the stabbing victim was taken to the Independence Fire Station by another individual. He had apparent stab wounds and as the IFD personnel were trying to save his life, he died.

After an initial investigation, police figured out that the stabbing happened somewhere in the area of Truman Rd and Hardy Ave. in Independence. That is located about three blocks north of the Independence Fire Station the victim was transported to.

Police say Drukin is homeless and usually stays around 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

IDP urges that if you or anyone else happens to spot Durkin, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information on this homicide are encouraged by authorities to contact KC Crimestoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or online at www.kccrimestoppers.com.