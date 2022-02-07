INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence city officials say one police department employee has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into overtime misuse.

The news comes after City Manager Zach Walker announced last week that an initial investigation into a whistleblower’s complaints of overtime mismanagement within the Independence Police Department found them to be credible.

Walker said the whistleblower raised concerns about the misuse of police overtime for non-law enforcement activities, saying a department employee was paid “a significant amount of overtime” for construction work at police headquarters.

Walker told FOX4 the employee worked over 2,800 hours of overtime.

“I am disappointed that in a community where the median household income is $50,000, that one employee has grossed over $200,000 in salary and benefit,” Walker said last week.

Spokespersons for the city and police department refused to identify which employee was placed on leave Monday. Walker said it will be a paid administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, and will last at least two weeks.

The city is using a third-party firm to investigate and review management practices that led to the incident.

“We will reserve judgement until the conclusion of this investigation, and we will share findings to the greatest extent allowed by law,” Walker said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.