Independence Police: 4 people of interest wanted in shooting of 9-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. –Detectives with the Independence Police Department are looking for four people of interest in a shooting of a 9-year-old child.

The shooting happened near US 40 Hwy and Sterling Avenue Friday night.

Subject #1: Ronald R. Wessley, 28 year old from Kansas City, MO

Subject #2: Hope L. Williams, 23 year old from Kansas City, MO

Subject #3: Unknown Black Male

Subject #4: Unknown Black Male











Police say all four people are considered armed and dangerous, and were seen in the black Dodge Durango with black wheels. Missouri license plate# RE6K8K.

Wessley and Williams have a history in Hawthorne Place Apartments, as well as the 39th St. business corridor.

Note from Police:

We initially described the victim as five years old but have learned that she is actually nine years old. Additionally, there was confusion about how she was dropped off at the Walmart in Kansas City, MO. Both the child and her mother were dropped off by the driver of one of the involved vehicles.

Anyone with any information about this case or the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.