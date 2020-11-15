Independence police are investigating a “Rolling Gun Battle” that left a 9-year-old girl with life threatening injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The shooting happened in the area of U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue near V’s Italiano Ristorante in Independence, police said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the two vehicles speeding through the parking lot.

Several vehicles including the owner’s truck were struck by bullets.

Investigators say they recovered over 30 shell casings.

Detectives with the Independence Police Department are looking for these four people of interest:

Subject #1: Ronald R. Wessley, 28-year-old from Kansas City, MO

Subject #2: Hope L. Williams, 23-year-old from Kansas City, MO

Subject #3: Unknown Black Male

Subject #4: Unknown Black Male

Police say all four people are considered armed and dangerous and were seen in the black Dodge Durango with black wheels. Missouri license plate# RE6K8K.

Greg Hunsucker owns V’s Italiano Restaurant where some of the shooting happened. He says all he can think about is that little girl.

“It’s beyond me. I have no idea. I mean if my child was shot or if my child was hurt, I would drive straight to the hospital guilty of a crime or not. I’m not going to take a chance with my child and obviously they had other thoughts in their mind.” Greg Hunsucker, owner of V’s Italiano Restaurant, said.

Ben Marr is the general manager of National Auto Sound and Security. They are located next to where the shooting happened. Marr had just closed the store before the shooting happened. He said to see this type of violence in Independence again is disappointing.

“(This is) Just not a good thing. You think that this community has gotten away from that and improved itself and is starting to look so much better.” Ben Marr, General Manager of National Auto Sound and Security, said.

Darron Edwards is a local pastor who advises local officials on police reform. He is urging the community to speak up.

“If you see something we are supposed to say something but when it involves children I will repeat what I have been saying it is thoughtless and heartless when it comes to children our children are being hurt our children are suffering.” Darron Edwards, Local Pastor, said. Anyone with any information about this case or the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.