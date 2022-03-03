INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 34-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested with a machete Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area near Truman Road and Yuma Avenue in Independence around 8:20 a.m. Callers reported a man waiving a machete around near the intersection.

When they arrived, the department said the man refused to follow orders or put down the machete.

SWAT responded to assist in the situation. Police said a SWAT officer eventually shot the man with a rubber bullet. Police said it distracted the man long enough for officers to move in and arrest him.

During the arrest officers determined the man had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

