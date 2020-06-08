Independence police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Monday who is in need of medication.

Zoey Toney was last seen at about 6 p.m Sunday night leaving her home on foot in the area of N. Wigwam Trail and E. Susquehanna Ridge.

She is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 125 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black and white high top Vans sneakers and the clothing seen in photo 3, a surveillance picture.

Police said they don’t know where Zoey was headed. She is in need of medication.

Anyone who sees her or who has information is asked to call Independence police at 816-836-3600.